 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:51pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Meanwhile, electric vehicle maker Xpeng’s shares are up almost 4.3% to HKD 141.60 and peer Li Auto’s shares have risen 3.4% to HKD 107.00.

Tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings’ shares traded higher by almost 3% to HKD 459.60.

Shares of China Estate Holdings Ltd. have surged more than 30.3% to HKD 3.78 after Bloomberg reported that the family of the company’s biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau Luen-hung, has offered to take the company private for HKD 1.91 billion ($245 million).

China Estates is a former major shareholder of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF).

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index is up 2.5% on Thursday at the time of writing. The index closed almost 0.6% lower on Wednesday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index is rising, led by tech stocks, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and optimism about renewed talks between the U.S. and China.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the end of this year, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly higher in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the major averages in the U.S. erased early losses to finish in positive territory.

Alibaba’s shares closed almost 0.7% higher, while Nio’s shares ended lower by 0.6%.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sells $49.4M In Tesla And Buys $87.5M In Ginkgo Bioworks On Dip As Stock Becomes Target Of Short Sellers

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Alibaba's Ugly Chart Gets Support From Munger
iQIYI Explores Dual Listing In China: Bloomberg
Alibaba And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains In Hong Kong While JD, Tencent Fall As China Debt, Power Crises Remain In Focus
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hang Seng Index Hong KongNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com