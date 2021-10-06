 Skip to main content

U-Haul Adds New Facilities In Durham, Bradenton
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
  • Amerco Inc's (NASDAQ: UHAL) state-of-the-art U-Haul retail and self-storage facility is entering Bradenton through its 10-acre land acquisition at 14703 E. State Road 64. U-Haul acquired the property on September 24.
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakewood Ranch, scheduled for completion by 2023, will include a four-story building with more than 100,000 square feet. The facility will house more than 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms.
  • Additionally, U-Haul recently acquired the former 10 Federal Self Storage property at 2215 Sedwick Road to help meet the demands of Durham students and residents seeking moving and self-storage solutions.
  • U-Haul Moving & Storage of Research Triangle now rents self-storage units. The 6.95-acre property is home to six single-story buildings.
  • Price Action: UHAL shares are trading higher by 0.70% at $666.6 on the last check Wednesday.

