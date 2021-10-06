 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beacon Opens New Branches In Texas, Florida
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Beacon Opens New Branches In Texas, Florida
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has opened two new branches to expand service to customers in the Houston, Texas, and North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Florida market areas. 
  • The company noted that the expansion displays its focus on investing resources in key markets as part of its organic growth strategic initiative.
  • The Houston location is a Beacon OTC Network hub and houses approximately 125,000 square feet of inventory, while the North Port location houses ~30,000 square feet of inventory. 
  • Both branches serve residential and non-residential customers with brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon's TRI-BUILT brand.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $48.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply Shifts Fiscal Year-End
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Rebounds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com