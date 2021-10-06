GXO, Abercrombie & Fitch To Open Distribution Center In Goodyear, Arizona
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) and GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) agreed to open a new 715,000 square-foot distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona.
- The highly automated facility will serve as Abercrombie & Fitch's new hub for its West Coast operations when it becomes fully operational in late 2021.
- Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will be deployed to deliver fast, efficient distribution of products to customers.
- The distribution center will create more than 300 jobs in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
- The new multi-year agreement brings GXO's total square footage in the area to more than two million square feet. GXO currently operates seven warehouses in the region.
- Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 3.52% at $37.8, while GXO is down 0.96% at $77.62 on the last check Wednesday.
