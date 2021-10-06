 Skip to main content

GXO, Abercrombie & Fitch To Open Distribution Center In Goodyear, Arizona
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) and GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXOagreed to open a new 715,000 square-foot distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona.
  • The highly automated facility will serve as Abercrombie & Fitch's new hub for its West Coast operations when it becomes fully operational in late 2021. 
  • Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will be deployed to deliver fast, efficient distribution of products to customers.
  • The distribution center will create more than 300 jobs in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
  • The new multi-year agreement brings GXO's total square footage in the area to more than two million square feet. GXO currently operates seven warehouses in the region.
  • Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 3.52% at $37.8, while GXO is down 0.96% at $77.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

