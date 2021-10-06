 Skip to main content

Kaixin Notes Solid Growth In Yujie's POCCO EV Delivery In September
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that POCCO brand electric vehicles (EV) delivery in September rose 200% to 1200 units over 400 units in August.
  • Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co Ltd, which produces the POCCO EVs.
  • RelatedKaixin Signs Binding Term Sheet To Acquire EV Manufacturer
  • Yujie launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, MeiMei in March and DuoDuo in August.
  • According to Yujie, orders for POCCO EVs exceeded 3,000 units in September, constituting a 130% increase over 1,300 units in August. Total sales in the upcoming Q4 are expected to reach 11,500 units.
  • Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $2.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

