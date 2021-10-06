 Skip to main content

Boston Scientific's Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent Tops Bare Metal Stents
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Boston Scientific's Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent Tops Bare Metal Stents
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXhas announced data for the Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System (Eluvia stent) at the Vascular InterVentional Advances meeting. 
  • Data presented included one-year results from the EMINENT trial of the Eluvia stent in 775 patients. 
  • Related: Boston Scientific Beefs Up Electrophysiology, Structural Heart Portfolio With $1.75B Baylis Deal.
  • The study demonstrated the superiority of the Eluvia stent compared to self-expanding bare-metal stents (BMS) for peripheral artery disease and superficial femoral artery or popliteal artery lesions up to 210 mm in length. 
  • The Eluvia stent exhibited superiority in the trial with a primary patency rate of 85.4% versus 76.3% with BMS.
  • The analysis also confirmed a significantly greater rate of sustained clinical improvement without reintervention, 83.0% for patients treated with the Eluvia stent than 76.6% for BMS patients. 
  • Further, there was no significant difference in major adverse events or all-cause mortality rates between Eluvia stent and those treated with BMS through one year.
  • Related: Boston Scientific Recalls Faulty Pacemakers Due To Risk of Incorrect Transition To Safety Mode.
  • Price Action: BSX stock is down 0.44% at $42.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

