 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ELMS Partners With Cox Automotive For Service, Support Solutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
ELMS Partners With Cox Automotive For Service, Support Solutions
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMSsigns an agreement with Cox Automotive Inc to provide a service and support ecosystem for its commercial EV customers, who have begun receiving vehicles.
  • The agreement will give Electric Last Mile customers access to more than 6,000 service centers, 3,000 partner locations, and 800 mobile technicians nationwide.
  • The service solutions provided to customers include preventative maintenance, vehicle and collision repairs, and battery servicing.
  • "This allows fleet and commercial owners to maximize vehicle uptime and improve cost efficiencies to get the most out of their vital resources," said ELMS Chief Revenue Officer Ron Feldeisen.
  • Price Action: ELMS shares are trading lower by 2.60% at $6.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions Ships First Consignment Of Urban Delivery EVs
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Electric Last Mile Solutions Shares Hot Today?
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com