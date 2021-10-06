Shockwave IVL Shows Consistent Treatment Of Calcium In Real-World Study
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) has announced interim analysis from the Disrupt PAD III Observational Study evaluating the Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) system.
- The study showed that IVL performs consistently well across challenging peripheral vessels, lesions, and patients.
- The key findings from the first 752 patients showed that IVL could safely and effectively modify superficial and deep calcium across multiple vascular beds, lesion types, and in patients with critical limb ischemia.
- IVL resulted in a consistent reduction in the diameter of stenosis with no associated distal embolization, abrupt closure, or thrombotic events at any time.
- IVL was successfully used in combination with adjunctive technologies, including specialty balloons and atherectomy, in the treatment of complex calcified lesions
- The Disrupt PAD III OS completed enrollment in June 2021 with 1,373 patients; the full data set will be analyzed in 2022.
- Price Action: SWAV stock is up 0.87% at $204.87 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
