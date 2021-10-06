 Skip to main content

Why Affirm Shares Are Surging Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is surging higher Wednesday after Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) added 'buy now pay later' options via the company and Sezzle.

"With the help of two new partners — Sezzle and Affirm — we’ve added new payment solutions that let you buy what you need now, take advantage of our best deals, and pay at a pace that works well for you," said Target.

“We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget,” said Gemma Kubat, president of financial and retail services at Target. “Through our partnerships with Affirm and Sezzle, Target is investing in new financial tools that make our shopping experiences more flexible and personalized to guests’ needs, right in time for the holiday season.”

Affirm Holdings offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm has traded as high as $146.90 and as low as $46.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14.7% at $127.78 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Target.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

