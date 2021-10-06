 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Medtronic Expands Recall of MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps
  • The FDA has announced that Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has expanded the Class I recall of its MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps.
  • Medtronic is offering to replace all MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps that have a clear retainer ring. The retainer ring helps to lock the insulin cartridge into place in the pump's reservoir compartment. 
  • If the cartridge is not locked firmly into place, under or over insulin delivery may occur.
  • In a separate update, FDA said Medtronic expanded an August 2018 recall of remote controllers used with the MiniMed 508 and Paradigm family of insulin pumps due to cybersecurity risks. 
  • FDA said it was unaware of any reports of harm to patients related to the cybersecurity problem.
  • The FDA said that Medtronic is recalling 31,310 devices because an unauthorized person could record the wireless communication between the remote and insulin pump. 
  • Patients who have not programmed a remote controller ID into the pump or selected the related bolus option are not affected.
  • Related: Medtronic Pulls Plug On Heart Implant Device Amid Growing Concerns Over Patient Safety.
  • Price Action: MDT stock is down 0.20% at $125.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

SVP General Counsel And Corporate Sec Of Medtronic Trades $10M In Company Stock
Medtronic's Radial Artery Access Portfolio Approved In Europe
Semiconductor Shortage Hits Supply Chain For MedTech Industry
US Patent Office Rejects Three More Axonics' Challenge To Medtronic Patents
Medtronic Recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization: What You Need To Know
BioSig Expands in Electrophysiology with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Evaluation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs recallNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com