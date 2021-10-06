Alkaline Water To Launch In Sam's Clubs Beginning November
- Alkaline Water Company Inc's (NASDAQ: WTER) Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
- Beginning in early November, Alkaline88 will be available in 587 Sam's Clubs locations across the country.
- Alkaline Water noted that its four new co-packers, including Azure in Leesburg, Florida, will support the anticipated volume increase.
- Price Action: WTER shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $1.39 on the last check Wednesday.
