Del Taco Steps Into North Carolina With Ram Restaurants Franchise Deal
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) has signed a deal with North Carolina-based franchise group Ram Restaurants Inc to open five units in the Raleigh and Durham areas. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Del Taco expects the deal to bring its restaurants to North Carolina for the first time.
- The announcement comes soon after Del Taco announced a development agreement for Southern Virginia.
- Price Action: TACO shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $8.845 on the last check Wednesday.
