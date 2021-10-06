 Skip to main content

Why Resonant Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it expanded its multi-year commercial partnership with Murata Manufacturing for the development of 5G XBAR RF filters.

"Extending our agreement with Murata is a tremendous validation of our partnership and XBAR technology as we continue working together to build a high-volume manufacturing platform," said George Holmes, chairman and CEO of Resonant.

Holmes continued, "Murata continues to be an excellent strategic partner to leverage our XBAR technology, specifically developed to meet the exacting demands of the wide bandwidth, high frequency RF market required by next generation wireless networks."

Resonant is developing software, intellectual property and a services platform to increase designer efficiency, reduce time to market and lower unit cost in the design of filters for radio frequency front ends for mobile device industry.

RESN Price Action: Resonant has traded as high as $8.33 and as low as $2.09 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.4% at $2.53 at time of publication.

Posted-In: George Holmes why it's moving

