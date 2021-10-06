 Skip to main content

Hill To Provide Construction Management Services For Pennsylvania Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Hill To Provide Construction Management Services For Pennsylvania Project
  • Hill International Inc (NYSE: HILhas been selected by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to provide construction management (CM) services for the $200 million PA Turnpike/I-95 Interchange, Phase 2 project. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The project has three components: Section C, Section D30, and Section E Remainder.
  • The Hill team will provide a full range of CM services from preconstruction through construction and close-out of each section, including contract administration, scheduling, engineering support, surveying, environmental monitoring, safety monitoring, and public relations services. 
  • This project adds to the company’s portfolio of roadway projects for the Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), totaling more than $2 billion.
  • Price Action: HIL shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $2.08 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

