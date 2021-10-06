26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares jumped 54.1% to $3.8050 after the company announced licensing option agreement with Pfizer for capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven TRACER screening technology.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 26.7% to $4.22.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) surged 19.5% to $7.23.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) surged 12.4% to $198.14 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) jumped 10.7% to $2.68. Xiaobai Maimai recently announced its plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) gained 10.2% to $3.36.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 10% to $2.74. The FDA has accepted for review Acer Therapeutics and its partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding’s marketing application for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs).
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 9.3% to $2.35 as the company reported expansion of its partnership with Murata Manufacturing for development of 5G XBAR RF Filters.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) surged 8.1% to $7.61.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares gained 5.7% to $33.99. Rafael Holdings named Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares dipped 25.2% to $1.1450. Camber Energy shares tumbled 50% on Tuesday after Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on the company.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares dipped 20.8% to $9.49.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) dropped 14.8% to $11.19.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 14.5% to $7.01. Paltalk’s filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) dipped 14.2% to $16.84. Manchester United reported an offering of 9.5 million shares by selling shareholders Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust in a secondary equity offering.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 13.7% to $7.68 after dipping around 24% on Tuesday.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 13.5% to $5.30 after surging more than 20% on Tuesday.
- ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) declined 12.6% to $8.75.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) dipped 12.4% to $84.06 as the company reduced its projections for the fourth quarter and full year.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG)fell 11.2% to $4.30. U.S. Energy recently announced it entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets from Lubbock Energy Partners, Synergy Offshore, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 10.2% to $15.40. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $14 price target.
- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) tumbled 9.9% to $5.75.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) dropped 9.5% to $3.1299. Team said its CFO, Susan Ball, will step down in November 2021.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) fell 9% to $1.32 after dropping more than 22% on Tuesday.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 8.2% to $12.61.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dropped 7.2% to $20.83 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $34 to $21.
