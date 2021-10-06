 Skip to main content

Cue Health, Google Cloud Join Forces To Track Respiratory Viral Variants
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Cue Health, Google Cloud Join Forces To Track Respiratory Viral Variants
  • Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) will collaborate with Google Cloud to add respiratory viral variant sequencing and tracking to its Cue Integrated Care platform.   
  • Cue said it would build Google Cloud's artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and privacy and security tools into its platform, including its Cue Health Monitoring System and rapid molecular COVID-19 test.
  • The COVID-19 test delivers results to mobile devices in approximately 20 minutes. 
  • In March, the assay received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for home and over-the-counter use.   
  • The integration is also intended to help in future outbreaks of infectious diseases and pandemics beyond COVID-19, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. 
  • Cue is currently developing tests for both influenza and RSV, it added.
  • Recently, Cue Health debuted on NASDAQ.  
  • Price Action: HLTH stock is down 6.75% at $10.08 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

