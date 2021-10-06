 Skip to main content

What's Going On With SmileDirectClub's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on above-average volume Wednesday as the stock continues to see increased retail interest on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum.

The average session volume for SmileDirectClub is about 14 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's trading volume had already exceeded 14 million at publication time. 

SmileDirectClub is seeing increased interest across social media platforms. It was the second most mentioned stock on r/ WallStreetBets over a 24-hour period behind Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). It was among the top five trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. 

SmileDirectClub's short float of about 34.2 million shares represents 32.83% of the total float, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

SmileDirectClub is engaged in the orthodontics business. It is mainly involved in the sale of aligners, impression kits, whitening gel and retainers.

SDC Price Action: SmileDirectClub has traded as high as $16.07 and as low as $4.63 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.8% at $6.37 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of SmileDirectClub.

