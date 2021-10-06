Hyatt, Chase Launch New Business Credit Card
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) and Chase Card Services launch new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, designed to reward small business owners and Hyatt customers.
- Chase Card Services is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM).
- The credit card features an adaptive rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most.
- This new card allows every business expense to be a vehicle for rewards that can be used across the 19 brands and more than 1,000 locations worldwide that participate in World of Hyatt.
- Price Action: H shares are trading lower by 0.93% at $81.31 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.