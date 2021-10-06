What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) is surging higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The company yesterday announced its Curiosity Ink Media is in development on "The Pirate Princess," a new, original intellectual property franchise slated for global theatrical distribution.

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, said "The Pirate Princess" will debut in the second half of 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for a film and other future opportunities.

The average session volume is about 2.7 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's session volume had already exceeded 16 million at publication time.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc is a social media, technology and entertainment company for kids focused on producing original content consisting of animated characters, interactive charts, videos, blogs and games.

GROM Price Action: Grom Social Enterprises has traded as high as $6.73 and as low as $1.71 over a 52-week period. It was halted for volatility during trading today.

The stock was up 27.90% at $4.26 at time of publication.