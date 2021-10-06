 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Grom Social Enterprises Stock Today?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) is surging higher on abnormally high volume Wednesday. The company yesterday announced its Curiosity Ink Media is in development on "The Pirate Princess," a new, original intellectual property franchise slated for global theatrical distribution.

Curiosity Ink Media, which was recently acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, said "The Pirate Princess" will debut in the second half of 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for a film and other future opportunities.

The average session volume is about 2.7 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's session volume had already exceeded 16 million at publication time. 

Grom Social Enterprises Inc is a social media, technology and entertainment company for kids focused on producing original content consisting of animated characters, interactive charts, videos, blogs and games.

GROM Price Action: Grom Social Enterprises has traded as high as $6.73 and as low as $1.71 over a 52-week period. It was halted for volatility during trading today.

The stock was up 27.90% at $4.26 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GROM)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Acuity Brands Posts Upbeat Q4 Results
Curiosity Ink Media Announces Development of First Theatrical Release --The Pirate Princess -- a CGI Animated Feature and Centerpiece of New Intellectual Property Franchise
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: Grom's Curiosity Ink Developing New IP Franchise - The Pirate Princess
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com