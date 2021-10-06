 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Poseida Therapeutics Insider Makes $140K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Notable Poseida Therapeutics Insider Makes $140K Sale

Eric Ostertag, Chief Executive Officer at Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX), made a large insider sell on October 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of Poseida Therapeutics at a price of $7.02. The total transaction amounted to $140,604.

Following the transaction, Ostertag still owns 3,528,202 shares of the company, worth $23,109,723.

Poseida Therapeutics shares are trading down 1.95% at $6.55 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Poseida Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (PSTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Restricted Authorization For Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Dose, AbCellera Strikes Antibody Licensing Deal, Solid Biosciences Issues DMD Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aprea Jumps On ESMO Presentation, Verrica Sinks On Regulatory Setback, Aerie CEO Quits, J&J Touts Positive COVID-19 Booster Shot Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Eric Ostertag Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com