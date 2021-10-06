Uber Incorporates Smoother Air Travel Features
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) piloted new app features for more hassle-free air travel.
- The features include the ability to reserve rides from airports, gain access to enhanced curbside pickup, request a ride once you land, and order food in advance from airport restaurants for pickup.
- Uber Reserve at Airports will allow users at 20 major airports across the country, including LaGuardia, JFK, Miami International, Dallas Fort Worth, and Ronald Reagan International, to book a ride up to 30 days in advance.
- Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can automatically adjust a reservation if the flight is early or delayed. The drivers for those reservations will wait up to 60 minutes at no additional cost.
- Price Action: UBER shares closed higher by 3.07% at $47.01 on Wednesday.
