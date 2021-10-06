 Skip to main content

Chair And CEO Of Catalent Trades $22M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:32am   Comments
John Chiminski, Chair And CEO at Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that John Chiminski exercised options to purchase 75,838 Catalent shares at prices ranging from $34.91 to $43.88 per share for a total of $2,986,973 on October 1. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $127.34 to $132.86 to raise a total of $19,979,610 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Chiminski still owns 142,073 shares of Catalent worth $18,301,843.

Catalent shares are trading down 1.05% at $128.82 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Catalent's Insider Trades.

 

