Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, DoorDash, Cleveland-Cliffs Or Marathon Oil?

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $120.

Peloton is trading lower by 0.8% at $81.88.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) with a Buy and raised the price target from $220 to $250.

DoorDash is trading higher by 0.2% at $199.93.

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $26 to $24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is trading lower by 0.5% at $20.65.

Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) with a Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $15 to $18.

Marathon Oil is trading lower by 2.5% at $14.99.