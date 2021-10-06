 Skip to main content

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:45am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $2.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $373,845.00.

What’s Happening: Ault Global recently reported that it has invested in Unique Electric Solutions, Inc..

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

Paramount Gold Nevada

The Trade: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) Director John Carden acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $0.84. The insider spent $1,679.40 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped around 33% since the start of the year.

What Paramount Gold Nevada Does: Paramount Gold Nevada is an exploration-stage mining company. Together with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metal projects in the United States.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

