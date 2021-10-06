2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Ault Global
The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $2.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $373,845.00.
What’s Happening: Ault Global recently reported that it has invested in Unique Electric Solutions, Inc..
What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.
Paramount Gold Nevada
The Trade: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) Director John Carden acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $0.84. The insider spent $1,679.40 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped around 33% since the start of the year.
What Paramount Gold Nevada Does: Paramount Gold Nevada is an exploration-stage mining company. Together with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metal projects in the United States.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas