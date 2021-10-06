Boston Scientific Highlights Trial Data For EkoSonic System For Pulmonary Embolism
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced results for the EkoSonic Endovascular System at the Vascular InterVentional Advances (VIVA) meeting.
- The KNOCOUT PE registry was established to measure institutional adoption of a lower dose and lower-duration thrombolysis protocol for the EKOS system.
- The data confirmed the safety and efficacy of the EKOS system for patients with intermediate-high and high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
- The international registry of 489 patients included data from patients treated with the EKOS system, provided a lower drug dose and shorter infusion duration of a thrombolytic agent than administered in previous studies.
- No intracerebral hemorrhagic events or brain bleeding events were observed.
- A low major bleeding rate of 2.5%, compared to the rate previously observed with systemic thrombolysis treatment.
- Results also demonstrated a 23% post-procedure reduction in the main indicator of heart strain from PE, measured as right ventricular to left ventricular diameter ratio (RV/LV).
- Price Action: BSX stock closed at $42.44 on Tuesday.
