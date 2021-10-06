AutoZone Plans Additional $1.5B Share Buyback Program
- AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.5 billion of the company's common stock.
- AutoZone has approved $27.65 billion in share repurchases since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998.
- AutoZone held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 28, 2021.
- Price Action: AZO shares closed higher by 0.53% at $1651.22 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.