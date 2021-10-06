 Skip to main content

Online Broker Firm TradeZero Explores SPAC Merger To Go Public: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Online Broker Firm TradeZero Explores SPAC Merger To Go Public: Bloomberg
  • The software provider for stock trading TradeZero Holding Corp is amid discussions for a SPAC merger with Dune Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DUNE), Bloomberg reports.
  • TradeZero, led by CEO Dan Pipitone, offers commission-free stock trading, short selling, free limit orders, and other services.
  • It earns partly from rebates paid for order flow by market centers including EDGX, ARCA, and Nasdaq and is planning on expanding its options offerings from single to multi-legged trading. 
  • Dune, led by CEO Carter Glatt, raised $172.5 million in a December initial public offering. 
  • During the pandemic, retail investors poured into financial markets, propelling the revenue of brokerages, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), which became a meme stock following its August IPO.
  • Price Action: DUNE shares closed higher by 0.1% at $9.85 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

