Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for September is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET. ADP's report is likely to show an addition of 428,000 private payrolls in September, compared to a 374,000 rise in August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
