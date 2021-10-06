 Skip to main content

Who Gained Most Out Of Facebook's Outage?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:46am   Comments
Who Gained Most Out Of Facebook's Outage?
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) made the most out of Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FBOctober 4 outage versus the other rivals, Bloomberg reports.
  • Snapchat usage surged 23% after Facebook services went down for six hours based on Sensor Tower data.
  • Facebook blamed network configuration glitches for hampering a suite of apps from Messenger to Instagram and driving some of its 2.7 billion daily users to the competition. 
  • Snap saw a 23% increase in time spent on its Android app on Monday compared with the same day the prior week.
  • The other rival gainers included Telegram, Signal, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok.
  • Telegram app added 70 million users and set new highs for registrations and activity. 
  • Telegram jumped to the top of the iPhone App Store as the most downloaded free app in 40 markets, while Signal was no. 1 in Poland and the top 10 in 35 markets, Sensor Tower said.
  • Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 1.51% at $72.30 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

