United Microelectronics Clocks 29% Sales Growth In September
- United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) reported a September 2021 net sales growth of 29% year-on-year to NT$18.75 billion.
- The revenue for the nine months ended September 2021 rose 17% Y/Y to NT$153.91 billion.
- Last month reports indicated that the UMC would raise its prices for the second time for its 28-nm technology in quick succession.
- Price Action: UMC shares closed higher by 1.87% at $10.89 on Tuesday.
