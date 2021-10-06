 Skip to main content

United Microelectronics Clocks 29% Sales Growth In September
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 6:03am   Comments
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMCreported a September 2021 net sales growth of 29% year-on-year to NT$18.75 billion.
  • The revenue for the nine months ended September 2021 rose 17% Y/Y to NT$153.91 billion.
  • Last month reports indicated that the UMC would raise its prices for the second time for its 28-nm technology in quick succession.
  • Price Action: UMC shares closed higher by 1.87% at $10.89 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

