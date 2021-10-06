 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Manchester United Selling Shareholders To Offload Stake Via Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 6:16am   Comments
Share:
Manchester United Selling Shareholders To Offload Stake Via Equity Offering
  • Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) reported an offering of 9.5 million shares by selling shareholders Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust in a secondary equity offering.
  • The offering is worth $186.39 million based on Manchester United's October 5 closing price of $19.62.
  • Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the offering that will likely close on October 8.
  • The stock has gained 17.2% year-to-date.
  • Price Action: MANU shares closed lower by 0.25% at $19.62 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MANU)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report
Manchester United Q4 Sales Rise 15%; Dodges Outlook
5 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2021
Manchester United Shares Gain As Ronaldo Reclaims No 7 Jersey
What 3 Stocks Could Benefit — Along With Manchester United — After The Cristiano Ronaldo Signing?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com