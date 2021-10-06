Manchester United Selling Shareholders To Offload Stake Via Equity Offering
- Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) reported an offering of 9.5 million shares by selling shareholders Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust in a secondary equity offering.
- The offering is worth $186.39 million based on Manchester United's October 5 closing price of $19.62.
- Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the offering that will likely close on October 8.
- The stock has gained 17.2% year-to-date.
- Price Action: MANU shares closed lower by 0.25% at $19.62 on Tuesday.
