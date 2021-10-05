 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Vaxart's Stock?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 5:47pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Vaxart's Stock?

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares traded higher Tuesday after a study titled "A Phase 2 Trial With an Oral Tableted Covid-19 Vaccine" was posted to Clinicaltrials.gov. This may have inspired retail traders to buy the stock.

Vaxart closed up 4.89% at $7.30.

Vaxart Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have broken out of a pennant pattern on the downside, breaking below support.
  • The stock had been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows and broke below the support in the pattern. Traders are now watching to see if the old support will hold as resistance.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment looks to be bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been fading lower the past few weeks and now sits at 38. This indicates the stock is seeing more selling pressure than buying pressure, the stock is close to the oversold zone that starts at 30.

vxrtdaily10-5-21.png

What’s Next For Vaxart?

Bullish traders want to see the stock bounce and start heading higher. Bulls want to see steady growth with higher lows for the growth to be considered healthy. Bulls then want to see the stock break above the pattern support.

Bearish traders are in control as of now and would like to see the stock continue to fade lower and stay below the moving averages. If the pattern support and moving averages can continue to hold as resistance, the stock may be ready for a strong push lower.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VXRT)

Vaxart Looks To Be On The Verge Of Breaking Out Of A Pattern
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vaxart
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Vaxart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Technicals Small Cap FDA Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com