Why Google Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields.

The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations.

Google is reportedly expected to join a Biden administration conference on Tuesday focused on quantum technologies as the U.S. government works to head off hacking threats and corner a burgeoning growth industry.

Google also announced the Pixel Fall Launch Event will be on October 19th at 10 a.m. pacific time.

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services.

Google's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at around $2,740 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $2,936.41 and has a 52-week low of $1,436.