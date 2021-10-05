 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields.

The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services.

Apple's stock was trading about 2.1% higher at $142.11 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $157.26 and has a 52-week low of $107.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Phunware Announces 10M PhunToken Sweepstakes, New PhunWallet
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Jony Ive Celebrates Steve Jobs On 10th Anniversary Of His Passing: 'I Think About Steve Every Day'
Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip In Apple And Microsoft?
Apple Taken To Court By Ericsson Over Allegations Of Engaging In Unfair Practices In 5G Patent Royalty Talks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com