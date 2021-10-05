Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields.

The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services.

Apple's stock was trading about 2.1% higher at $142.11 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $157.26 and has a 52-week low of $107.32.