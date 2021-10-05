Why Worksport Shares Are Moving Today

Worksport (NASDAQ: WKSP) shares are trading higher after the company announced a joint collaboration with Greatcell Solar Italy. Financial details associated with the collaboration were not disclosed.

Greatcell, headquartered in Australia, creates low-cost, bespoke, renewable electricity transducers based on Perovskite Solar Cell technology that can compete against other forms of energy production in all lighting conditions.

"Worksport, through its subsidiary Terravis Energy, is very excited to work with companies such as Greatcell as we strive to provide our customers with the latest in solar technology available on the market," said Terravis Energy CEO Lorenzo H. Rossi.

At the time of publication, Worksport shares were up 7.2%, snapping back after dipping in recent sessions.