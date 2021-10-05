MiX Telematics, Ford Pro Intelligence Bond To Optimize Road Safety, Efficiency
- MiX Telematics Ltd (NYSE: MIXT) collaborated with Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) Ford Pro Intelligence to provide MiX North America customers operating Ford vehicles with richer data sets to better-informed decisions regarding safety and efficiency, and compliance.
- The OEM collaboration with Ford Pro aims to further optimize the MiX Telematics customer experience by lowering capital costs, with no need to purchase and install separate hardware, enabling the faster implementation of telematics software and reducing support costs.
- "MiX is proactively working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure our joint clients can easily access the valuable data they need to optimize their safety, efficiency, and compliance on the road," MiX COO Charles Tasker said.
- Price Action: MIXT shares closed higher by 2.50% at $13.11 on Tuesday.
