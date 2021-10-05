Can't Find Anything To Stream On Your Phone? Netflix Will Help You Chill

A feature tested by streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is being rolled out to users worldwide.

What Happened: Earlier this year, Netflix began testing its Play Something feature that would auto-select content for its users based on interests and viewing history.

Play Something launched globally today for all Android users across the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned platform.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) owners who use the iOS mobile platform will have to wait a little longer to have the streaming company make selections for them. Netflix said it will begin testing the Play Something feature in the coming months.

“With Play Something, Netflix does all the work for you,” the company said earlier this year.

Netflix launched the feature to help people decide on what to watch and said it could help its users dive right into a new story or keep the family from arguing.

“Whether you’re in the mood for a new or familiar favorite, just ‘Play Something’ and let Netflix handle the rest.”

Why It’s Important: Netflix continues to look for ways to engage its more than 200 million subscribers.

New features such as the top 10 trending titles list and Play Something could increase engagement and highlight the company’s vast library of partnered and original content.

The company also launched its Fast Laughs feature for Android today after months on iOS. The feature shows highlight clips from movies and shows.

In a highly competitive streaming service market, Netflix continues to add features to strike higher engagement and cater to its users.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are up 5.71% to $637.51 on Tuesday afternoon.

