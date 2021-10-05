 Skip to main content

Why Twitter Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher, rebounding after dipping in sympathy with Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Monday. Social media stocks fell on Monday following criticisms of Facebook by a former employee as well as Facebook and Instagram outages.

Technology stocks also dipped on Monday amid a rise in bond yields, which has caused volatility on growth stocks.

Twitter operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. 

Twitter's stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $60.04 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $38.93.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

