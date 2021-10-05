Snap's Latest Offering For Young Wannabe Politicians
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) launched a fresh 'Run for Office' in-app tool to encourage young adults to run for local office.
- The tool will help younger users engage with democracy easily by tackling common barriers young people face on involvement in local politics.
- "Powered with information from BallotReady, this simple tool will help Snapchatters explore hundreds of opportunities to run for local office based on the issues they care most about — from City Neighborhood Board and Township Council to School Board and State Representative."
- The users will also be able to nominate their friends to run for office through the tool. Users can share stickers to start campaigning on Snapchat with their friends.
- The tool's personalized campaign hub will help users with the steps required to get on the ballot.
- The hub also provides information about filing deadlines and signature requirements.
- Snap shares are trading higher, rebounding after dipping in sympathy with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) on October 4. Social media stocks fell following criticisms of Facebook by an ex-employee and Facebook and Instagram outages.
- Price Action: SNAP shares closed higher by 3.06% at $73.41 on Tuesday.
