28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares jumped 40.5% to $7.17 after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares jumped 20.8% to $9.17 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) gained 20.7% to $10.58.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 18.2% to $5.97.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 15.1% to $12.04. Shineco agreed to acquire 51% equity interest of Beijing Wonner Biotech.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) rose 14.2% to $6.85. Hyzon Motors issued response to recent short seller report.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) jumped 14.4% to $7.20. Zeta reported the acquisition of the technology platform and data from Apptness.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) surged 13.4% to $5.36 after the company announced it entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets from Lubbock Energy Partners, Synergy Offshore, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital.
- Agrify Corporation. (NASDAQ: AGFY) rose 12.7% to $20.70. Agrify announced Monday it has acquired Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences, two of the leading companies in the extraction, post-processing and testing equipment and solutions space, from Sinclair Scientific.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 12.4% to $3.98.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 11.3% to $5.52 after gaining over 12% on Monday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) jumped 10.7% to $19.15.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) rose 10% to $3.5650 after the company said it won a multi-year upstream mechanical inspection and integrity contract from Chevron.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) rose 7% to $20.03.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 6.4% to $7.19 after a company 8-K showed it entered into a development and commercial supply agreement with Bharat Biotech pursuant to which Bharat Biotech will exclusively manufacture and supply the company with its requirements of COVAXIN clinical trial materials as well as manufacture and supply COVAXIN drug product components.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 4.1% to $1.8519. Ziopharm Oncology Director Jamie Vieser reported the purchase of 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.91 in form 4 filing.
Losers
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) shares dipped 33.7% to $1.73 after the company reported pricing of $40.25 million public offering of common stock.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 13.7% to $10.08.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 12.8% to $14.79 after jumping 46% on Monday.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) dropped 12.3% to $2.4374. UNITY Biotechnology reported 12-week data from Phase 1 clinical trial of UBX1325 in advanced vascular eye disease.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 10.5% to $1.70. PEDEVCO shares dropped 10% on Monday after the company announced it would sell $7 million of stock to an institutional investor for $1.57 per share.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dropped 10.5% to $2.63. OpGen shares gained over 6% on Monday after the company announced it received FDA clearance for Acuitas AMR gene panel.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares declined 10.4% to $5.21. Kaleido Biosciences announced positive topline data from the non-IND/CTA clinical study evaluating KB295, a microbiome metabolic therapy, in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) fell 10.4% to $7.28 after dropping 13% on Monday.
- Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) dropped 10.1%to $25.19 after declining 15% on Monday.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dipped 9.8% to $22.89 after reporting quarterly results. Noble Capital Markets downgraded Comtech from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 7.1% to $5.43 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $8 to $2.
- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) dipped 6.2% to $6.85. Cazoo Group recently reported first-half FY21 revenue growth of 521% year-on-year to £248 million.
