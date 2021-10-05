 Skip to main content

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. Secures $8M in Underwritten Public Offering

InvestorBrandNetwork  
October 05, 2021
Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,700,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,525,000 shares of common stock. According to the update, Kaival Brands secured approximately $8.0 million in gross proceeds with each share of common stock sold together with 0.75 warrants at a combined public offering price of $1.70.

The warrants are exercisable immediately at a price of $1.90 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Kaival Brands has additionally granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 705,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 528,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 528,750 warrants. The company offered all of the shares of common stock and warrants, and Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/G7GG5

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. The company’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi (R) Vapor LLC. For more information about the company, visit www.KaivalBrands.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAVL are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/KAVL

