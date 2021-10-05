Save Foods Inc. Partners with Leading Israeli Exporter to Commence Avocado Treatment Program

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an Israeli-based agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, has started a large commercial treatment program. SVFD is working on the project with Galilee Export, a leading Israeli avocado packer and the second-largest exporter of fresh produce in Israel. According to the announcement, Galilee accounts for an estimated 50% of Israel’s total avocado exports; the company also exports citrus, mangoes, Medjoul dates, pomegranates, grapes, sweet peppers, carrots, lychees, peaches, nectarines and more. Galilee will begin SVFD’s treatment on its commercial line this month at its state-of-the-art packing houses, and the process is expected to run throughout the 2021–22 grow season.

“We’re pleased that Galilee has decided to launch a commercial application of Save Foods’ products,” said Save Foods CEO Dan Sztybel in the press release. “Galilee has one of the most advanced operations in the industry. I am confident that our treatments will continue to deliver the benefits they experienced in the smaller avocado pilots on a larger scale, and ensure they safely export high-quality avocado with a better shelf life while complying with the strict regulations and protocols instituted by their EU customer base. . . . It often takes a few grow seasons to prove our products, especially with larger companies, but over that time, we also establish a solid working relationship with them and earn their trust. Galilee is one of the leading companies in the industry, and I expect that a successful commercial test will lead to treatment of their other many produce lines going forward.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/AaZMn

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD’s initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including citrus, avocado, mango, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

