 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix Shares Are Rising

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Netflix Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields.

The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages.

Netflix's stock was trading about 4.3% higher at $629.16 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $632.36 and has a 52-week low of $463.41.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
If You Invested $1000 In Netflix When 'Sex Education' First Released, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Netflix, Howard Set Up $5.4M Scholarship To Honor 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman
Top 5 Most Popular Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling
A Look into Share CFDs and the Top 5 to Watch… Come Rise or Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com