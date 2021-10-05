Why Netflix Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are trading higher, rebounding after dipping on Monday following a rise in yields.

The rise in bond yields has weighed on growth stocks, which has caused volatility in stock valuations.

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages.

Netflix's stock was trading about 4.3% higher at $629.16 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock set a new 52-week high of $632.36 and has a 52-week low of $463.41.