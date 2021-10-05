 Skip to main content

L3Harris Secures $947M Contract To Improve B-52 Self-Defense
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) received a new 10-year, sole-source $947 million IDIQ contract to modernize the U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft to protect the aircrew from enemy radar threats.
  • L3Harris will enhance the aircrafts' AN/ALQ-172 electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system, providing a combat-proven integrated radiofrequency system that can simultaneously counter multiple electronic spectrum threats that interfere with aircraft operations. 
  • The IDIQ will extend the B-52's EW relevance and reliability through the end of its lifespan.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 1.93% at $222.65 on the last check Tuesday.

