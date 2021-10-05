 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Facebook Shares Are Rising
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 05, 2021 11:52am   Comments
Share:
Why Facebook Shares Are Rising

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading higher Tuesday amid a Senate testimony by a former employee. The stock dipped yesterday following scrutiny around the company’s business practices highlighted by a CBS interview with a former Facebook employee Sunday night on "60 Minutes."

Technology stocks are also recovering Tuesday after the broader tech sector pulled back yesterday amid a rise in bond yields, which has caused volatility in growth stocks.

Facebook is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos and videos. 

FB Price Action: Facebook has traded as high as $384.33 and as low as $244.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.68% at $331.69 at time of publication.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Why Snap Shares Are Rising
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
A Look Into Facebook's Price Over Earnings
Mark Zuckerberg Sells $26M In Facebook Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2021
Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com