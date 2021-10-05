New Cybertruck Video Possibly Leaks Updated Version

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most hotly anticipated electric pickups coming to market. And although deliveries have been delayed until 2022, there is still not much competition available for Tesla's uniquely designed vehicle.

Now new videos shared on Cybertruck Owners Club show the Cybertruck may have had some design updates. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the Cybertruck won't have door handles, it will simply open the door as you approach. The new video shows a lack of door handles on this Cybertruck.

While the videos are short, it is the first Cybertruck spotting in some months. After Tesla's quiet delay of the Cybertruck, which was supposed to be released near the end of 2021, the company has been quiet regarding any updates related to the truck.

While Rivian has just started deliveries of its R1T electric pickup, it seems to be mostly going to employees at this time. For now, Tesla has a lack of competition in this space and time to delay the Cybertruck. But with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) aiming for their electric pickups to hit the market soon, Tesla may be later to the party than it planned.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla