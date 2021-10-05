 Skip to main content

Udemy Files For US IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
Udemy Files For US IPO
  • Online learning platform Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) filed for a U.S. initial public offering.
  • Udemy aims for a Nasdaq listing under the symbol "UDMY."
  • Udemy is yet to disclose the financial terms of the IPO.
  • The online learning company was worth $3.3 billion during a November 2020 financing round, Reuters reports.
  • The pandemic triggered remote learning provided an immense impetus to the industry, facilitating the IPOs of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) and Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY).
  • Udemy's revenue grew 55.6% year-on-year to $429.9 million in 2020. It incurred a net loss of $(77.6) million.
  • Price Action: COUR shares closed higher by 1.27% at $31.20 on Tuesday.

