Kaival Brands Plans To Launch Products In UK
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:09am   Comments
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL), the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K.
  • Kaival Brands focuses on international markets after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided to deny marketing authorization for flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Bidi Vapor is challenging FDA's decision concerning its BIDI Stick.
  • Bidi Vapor has received marketing and distribution approval in 11 global markets in the past twelve months, including the U.K. and Russia.
  • Price Action: KAVL shares are trading lower by 0.75% at $1.33 on the last check Tuesday.

